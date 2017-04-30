Grandmother agonizes over videos showing the torture of a boy she was unable to save

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 0:47 What does the Puget Sound Regional Council do? 1:24 Inside a historic Tacoma home 1:21 Evidence of climate change altering river flow published 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 2:12 Going to court as a positive experience 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In a recurring dream, Judy Conway saves her grandson Adrian Jones then wakes up, shaken, the moment after shooting Adrian's father and stepmother. Seven-year-old Adrian was abused and ultimately fed to pigs on the Kansas City, Kan., property where the family lived in 2015. Adrian's father, Michael A. Jones, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Wednesday, avoiding a trial and robbing Conway of learning what happened in the home where her grandson died. Video by Jill Toyoshiba, story by Laura Bauer. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star