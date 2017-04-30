These inmates are making amends by training rescue dogs to help veterans

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 1:01 West Sacramento parents welcome scale-tipping newborn 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 1:21 Evidence of climate change altering river flow published 1:24 Inside a historic Tacoma home 0:47 What does the Puget Sound Regional Council do? 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Rescue dogs and their inmate trainers celebrated their accomplishments at a graduation ceremony on Friday at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla. The dogs will go on to the next level of training before becoming service dogs for military veterans. The prisoners learn responsibility and training the dogs provides a sense of purpose during their rehabilitation. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com