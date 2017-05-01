She allegedly ran an illegal poker parlor in her home. She was just robbed. She's 71.

If there’s one thing stranger than a 71-year-old Gaston County woman being robbed at gunpoint in her own basement, it is the idea that she was allegedly using the space for an illegal video poker operation catering to seniors.
The robbery victim is a Cherryville woman and she reported a 73-year-old visitor was pushed during the robbery.
This is according to the Gaston Gazette, which reports homeowner Jerry Shepherd is now having nightmares about the robbery in her basement. It happened March 21 and a surveillance camera caught images of a man bursting into the basement with a gun. Shepherd says the gunman put the weapon against her head and threw her to the floor, it was reported.
Gaston County Police told the Gazette another man was also involved, and together they got about $2,000.
Shepherd called police a few days later – after the four video poker machines had been removed from the home, the Gazette reported. She told the Gazette a vendor moved the machines when he heard about the robbery and that she waited to call police until she could figure out how to access the video that recorded the incident.
No arrests have been made, it was reported.
Charlotte TV station WSOC reports there were seven people in the house at the time of the robbery and Gaston County police believe the ages of the victims and cash from the machines made the house a target. Gaston County investigators told WSOC the victims were lucky no one was seriously hurt.
The assault of the 73-year-old basement patron occurred when a robber was trying to take her ring. She pepper sprayed him, police told WSOC.
That’s when the robbers took off.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
