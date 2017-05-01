Have you ever smoked pot? Saying yes can get foreigners barred for life at US border

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 1:56 New sculptures add pizzazz to Puyallup 0:47 What does the Puget Sound Regional Council do? 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like? 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 1:07 How would Canada's legalization effort affect Washington pot sales? 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Jacob Lamont, of Evergreen Cannabis in Blaine, Wash., talks about what could happen to his business if Canada legalizes marijuana. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced legislation in April to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Canada. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com