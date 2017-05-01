‘Jesus, please let this baby breathe’: Kids rescued from flipped car in flood waters

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 0:52 Fresh produce springs up in Ceres cafeterias 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 1:56 New sculptures add pizzazz to Puyallup 0:47 What does the Puget Sound Regional Council do? 1:09 Kissed by sun, shirtless man at Tacoma City Marathon Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Two children were pulled alive from an overturned car trapped in a torrent of flood water in Texas, when a group of passers-by pulled together to help, using tools and their bare hands to pry open the doors and get inside. The incident took place near Myrtle Springs, according to reports, when the family of Phillip Ocheltree, leaving their home to escape flooding, “hydroplaned” off the wet road and flipped into a ditch. Tom Mitchell via Storyful