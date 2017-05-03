Officer grabbed and Tased high school students on surveillance video, attorney says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana 1:31 Car-to-car shooting in Lakewood 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 1:19 "We want this more than anybody," Federal Way's Tyler Muller says 0:47 What does the Puget Sound Regional Council do? 1:41 Carroll, Schneider on Seahawks' 2nd-round pick Ethan Pocic: "2 1/2 players in 1 guy" 1:01 Trailer for documentary on Stewart Middle School Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A police officer is accused of using excessive force when handling a student at Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 3. Civil rights attorney Todd Hollis, who represents Que’chawn Wade, 14, released surveillance footage from the school as part of the court proceedings. The footage shows officer Steve Shaulis from Churchill Police Department pull Wade by his collar after the teen “called him a vile name,” according to Hollis. Todd Hollis/Woodland Hills High School via Storyful