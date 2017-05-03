Video shows police officer’s valiant rescue of a 4-year-old who fell into a pond

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:07 How would Canada's legalization effort affect Washington pot sales? 8:07 Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps? 1:31 Car-to-car shooting in Lakewood 0:47 What does the Puget Sound Regional Council do? 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 1:01 Trailer for documentary on Stewart Middle School 1:19 "We want this more than anybody," Federal Way's Tyler Muller says 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails 0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Video shows how Topeka Police Officer Aaron Bulmer sprang into action when he saw a 4-year-old boy fall into a pond Sunday at Central Park Community Center. Video courtesy of the Topeka Police Department Topeka Police Department