All those baggage fees you paid helped airlines get an extra $4 billion last year

It’s become a routine part of flying, but it doesn’t make it any easier to cough up the cash: paying baggage fees.
The long-accepted practice allowing passengers to actually travel with items one might want when away from home in a free checked bag disappeared in favor of a fees-based approach. Most U.S.-based airlines now charge a fee to check a piece of luggage, and some charge to carry on a bag, as well.
And all these fees have been a boon for the airlines: They made $4.2 billion in 2016 by charging passengers to check or carry on bags, according to Department of Transportation data released this week. American Airlines netted the most, collecting around a quarter of the fees ($1.1 billion). Delta made $872 million and United made $690 million.
Many airlines still allow one free checked bag on international flights, but charge for domestic flights. First class travelers, members of airline rewards programs and people with airline credit cards sometimes have those fees waived. American Airlines, Delta and United all charge $25 for your first checked bag on domestic flights. A second bag typically costs $35.
Most low-cost airlines, which have cheaper ticket prices in lieu of allowing passengers to chose the services they want for extra fees, also charge for baggage. Low-cost carriers Spirit and Frontier round out the top five airlines that made the most off baggage fees, at $434 million and $306 million respectively.
An exception in the low-cost arena is Southwest Airlines, which allows passengers two free checked bags on domestic flights. That company only made $43 million from the fees last year.
Overall, airlines made a net profit $13.5 billion in 2016, slightly over half of the $24.8 billion the year prior. Of that, $2.9 billion was in reservation change fees. Other fees collected by airlines, like for food, drink, entertainment, pillows and blankets, aren’t reported in a manner that allows them to be identified separately by those categories.
