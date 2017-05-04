The woman who invented the fidget spinner isn’t making a dime off their huge profits

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause

2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later'

0:58 She lost 2 children in 6 weeks. Now mother hopes for ‘kindness and love’

1:03 Black driver stopped driving Mercedes after getting pulled over so many times

1:31 Car-to-car shooting in Lakewood

1:01 Trailer for documentary on Stewart Middle School

3:00 Checking out new Vashon Island mountain bike trails

1:47 Intricate, unique basket collection on display in Gig Harbor

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys