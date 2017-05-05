An alarm scared this car burglar away. But a security camera caught his face.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 2:14 Military dad surprises daughters at school 1:31 Rare vocal talent was discovered at a McDonald’s drive-thru 1:20 Millionaire developer-turned-philanthropist Fred Roberson isn’t done giving new life to Tacoma’s landmarks 0:15 Mudslides halt train traffic in Tacoma 3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing 1:41 Carroll, Schneider on Seahawks' 2nd-round pick Ethan Pocic: "2 1/2 players in 1 guy" 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 0:32 Spring thunderstorm rolls through Tacoma 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Todd Horn Sr. said his surveillance camera caught someone in his truck around 3 a.m. Tuesday in front of 217 Sunset Drive near Belleville. He is missing a car charger and some drill bits, but interrupted the man before anything else could be taken. Horn filed a report with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. He also shared the video on social media in hopes of identifying the man. Provided