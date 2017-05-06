Ever wondered how to backspace on the iPhone calculator? Here's how

With nearly 35,000 likes, a viral tweet revealed how to backspace on the iPhone calculator.
Judging by the enormous response, not many iPhone users knew about the feature, but they seemed overwhelmingly pleased to learn of it.
This is how to do it:
PSA: you can backspace on the iPhone calculator pic.twitter.com/sBJMlANDNJ— CENSORED dialogue (@censoredialogue) May 3, 2017
In response to the tweet, some seemed shocked the feature even existed.
@censoredialogue pic.twitter.com/LQizYPPVdy— Floyd (@douglas_floyd07) May 3, 2017
What in calculation that's crazy https://t.co/JD7UQEvdld— Petty White (@OfficialDaemiah) May 3, 2017
It's so funny bc he showed me and it blew my mind and I was just like "hey you should tweet it" https://t.co/mhjcyUypM4— em (@emilyfairev) May 3, 2017
I DID NOT KNOW THIS IN ALL MY YEARS OF USING AN IPHONE pic.twitter.com/cQ2oRkNLON— Common White Girl (@GIRLposts) May 3, 2017
@censoredialogue pic.twitter.com/wiXXMXp2KI— לעשות (@Hakuna998) May 3, 2017
This just changed my lifeeee https://t.co/3iJO2hs5Qk— ㅤwëams. (@MXRYSE) May 3, 2017
The feature has been around for years. On Apple’s support page, a user asked how to backspace on the iPhone calculator in 2010.
One person replied, “Just swipe the ‘display’ on the calculator. I know, not very intuitive!”
