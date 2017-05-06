One sucker punch for no apparent reason was all it took to kill this father of five

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause

0:20 Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like?

1:20 Millionaire developer-turned-philanthropist Fred Roberson isn’t done giving new life to Tacoma’s landmarks

2:24 Mountain bike ride on Beginner trails at Vashon Island's Dockton Forest

3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more

0:32 Spring thunderstorm rolls through Tacoma

2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails