The latest twist in arcade games? They won’t be rigged against you.

And now for something completely different — a claw game you can actually win through skill!
On Thursday, the American Amusement Machine Association, a lobbying group representing companies from Cinemark to Dave & Buster’s to Sega and hundreds of others that deal with arcade games and novelty amusements, rolled out its new initiative: the Fair Play Pledge.
The idea behind this new pledge is simple: people who play arcade games should win if they’re good at them.
It should come as no surprise to anyone who’s ever popped 50 cents into a claw machine, hoping to grab a stuffed animal, but that hasn’t always been the case. That fact is so widely acknowledged that it has been discussed by the Today Show, Vox and Smithsonian Magazine, and there are state regulations ensuring that such machines pay out at least semi-regularly, according to Kotaku. It’s even led to lawsuits against some companies, according to the New York Post.
But that will change now, the AAMA announced.
“This is a good day for AAMA,” the association said in a statement, per the Vending Times. “We want to emphasize that we are not in the business of rigging our games.”
Under the new pledge, manufactures will be required to ensure that:
1. An opportunity exists that allows for players to win by the application of skill such that the player will have sufficient time to identify, recognize and react with every game play.
2. A player can improve with practice and experience.
3. The player’s input controls the outcome of the game.
Still, that does leave some wiggle room for operators, who could technically manipulate the game’s settings to make them rigged again. And the pledge does not state the level of skill a player must have, meaning games could be made to allow only the most talented to win.
“That’s not to say it’s going to be easy,” Pete Gustafson, Executive Vice President of the AAMA, told Ars Technica. “But with correct application of skill, (players) can win every time. ... There's no situation where the software will manipulate the outcome such that the player can't win.”
The AAMA also told Ars Technica that an oversight committee will be formed to field any customer complaints, and any violators would be expelled from the association.
