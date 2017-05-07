What to do if a loved one is mentally ill? Often the only option is a nursing home.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 0:20 Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment 1:05 Watch: Modesto call-up Nathan Bannister discusses Rainiers debut 1:20 Millionaire developer-turned-philanthropist Fred Roberson isn’t done giving new life to Tacoma’s landmarks 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State 3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like? 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Clara Gamargo talks about her son, Marquis Gamargo, in her home in Kansas City. Marquis, 24, has schizophrenia and the state of Missouri has guardianship of him and has placed him in a skilled nursing facility in Hannibal, Mo. Allison Long and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star