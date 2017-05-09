Yes, Americans die without health insurance

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:13 Dead body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 1:15 Auburn Mountainview baseball finds inspiration in teammate's fatal battle with brain cancer 1:20 Millionaire developer-turned-philanthropist Fred Roberson isn’t done giving new life to Tacoma’s landmarks 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like? 1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway 1:56 Fox Island church explores white privilege 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

On May 5, Congressman Raul Labrador told a crowd at a town hall in Lewiston that lack of access to health care doesn't kill people. The crowd erupted in boos and gasps. Tom Hansen Moscow Cares