Evidence from hundreds of rape survivors’ bodies sat in a police freezer for years

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:13 Dead body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 1:15 Auburn Mountainview baseball finds inspiration in teammate's fatal battle with brain cancer 3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like? 1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway 1:20 Millionaire developer-turned-philanthropist Fred Roberson isn’t done giving new life to Tacoma’s landmarks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer