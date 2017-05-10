Journalist arrested after asking Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 2:56 Teen helps save Miami-Dade officer injured in crash 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner 1:13 Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters 1:15 Auburn Mountainview baseball finds inspiration in teammate's fatal battle with brain cancer 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like? 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Public News Service journalist Dan Heyman was arrested apparently for trying to question Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price at a meeting in West Virginia’s Capitol on Tuesday. He said he was arrested for asking Price and White House special counsel Kellyanne Conway if domestic violence would be classed as a pre-existing condition under the Affordable Health Care for America Act. Valerie Woody and American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia via Storyful