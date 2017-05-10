The bison busted free on the way to the slaughterhouse. But it just wasn’t his day

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 2:56 Teen helps save Miami-Dade officer injured in crash 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters 1:13 Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 0:46 Amtrak's Coast Starlight is back on track 1:15 Auburn Mountainview baseball finds inspiration in teammate's fatal battle with brain cancer 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Highland, IL, Police said they were forced to shoot a buffalo Tuesday that was running in traffic. Police dash cam video catches the buffalo running down Sportsman Road and crossing Frank Watson Parkway in Highland, IL, near St. Louis, MO. Had the bison not escaped, he would not have survived the day — he was being transported to the slaughterhouse. Provided