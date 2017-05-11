In private dinner, Trump demanded loyalty. Comey offered honesty.

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:03 Semitrailer accident snarls I-5 traffic

2:25 Monstrous winter weather multiplies Tacoma pot hole problems

0:14 Semitrailer accident snarls I-5 traffic

2:33 A part of WW2 history lands at the Olympic Flight Museum

1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold

1:31 Watch: Sherrod's big hit, VanHout shutout send Summer to 4A state tournament

3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more