Trump rose to presidency, but Donald sank in baby name rankings in 2016

Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, but the first name Donald dipped to its lowest level of popularity for American babies ever, according to data from the Social Security Administration.
Donald was the 488th most popular name for boys in 2016, its lowest rank since at least data collection began in 1900. Only 621 boys were named Donald in 2016.
In 1934, when Donald hit its apex as a name for American boys, 30,406 babies were named Donald.
Trump was born in 1946. Donald was the 13th-most popular boys name in the country that year. The name ranked in the top 20 every year from 1915 to 1960.
Its popularity has been waning in recent years, however. Donald dropped out of the top 100 for the first time in 1991 and fell out of the top 200 in 2000. In 2006, it fell out of the top 300 and has ranked in the 400s since 2012.
Hillary Clinton, the first woman to be the presidential nominee of a major American political party, did not lead to a spike in baby names, either. Neither Hillary nor Hilary appeared among the top 1,000 names in 2016.
Noah was the most popular boys name for the fourth consecutive year, while Emma was the most popular girls name for the third consecutive year. Emma has been in the top four for girls names every year since 2002.
