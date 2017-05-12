With nearly grown children, couple opens hearts to 3 Chinese kids with special needs

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer 1:30 Piano-playing pooch tickles the ivories for 107-year-old owner 1:13 Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 1:44 Gregory Trask, Connor Heintz score as Tahoma clinches state berth 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 2:22 Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer 2:15 Hundreds mourn slain Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez at vigil 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Couple in Troy adopt Chinese children with special needs, including albinism and visual impairment. Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com