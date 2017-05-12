Prom-bound ‘princess’ gives little girl fairy tale moment

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions 2:15 Hundreds mourn slain Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez at vigil 2:22 Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer 1:54 Pete Carroll says "instantly, almost, you can see how comfortable" Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell is 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:30 Piano-playing pooch tickles the ivories for 107-year-old owner Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Prom-bound teen, Kwani Taylor, caught the attention of a little North Carolina girl who thought she was a Princess. Before approaching Taylor, the little girl peered in awe from behind flowers. Tee Taylor, Facebook Produced by: Alexa Ard / McClatchy