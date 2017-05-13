It's been called a 'nightmare house' on Zillow. Here's the real story behind it.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" 0:15 Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell turning heads at first minicamp 6:05 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling offer first impressions of top Seahawks rookies 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 1:54 Pete Carroll says "instantly, almost, you can see how comfortable" Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell is 2:30 Rookie CB Shaquill Griffin all smiles after first day with Seahawks 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions 2:22 Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Artist Randall McKissick has become the center of a viral story after the home he inhabits went on the market with strange listing. “Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances,” the listing read. “Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)” McKissick is a Columbia native. He attended Columbia High School, and has been friends with Michael Schumpert, Sr., the owner of the house at 709 Michaelmas Ave, since junior high school. Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com