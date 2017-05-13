They came to America for a second chance. Now their 7 daughters have college degrees.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" 0:15 Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell turning heads at first minicamp 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 6:05 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling offer first impressions of top Seahawks rookies 2:30 Rookie CB Shaquill Griffin all smiles after first day with Seahawks 1:54 Pete Carroll says "instantly, almost, you can see how comfortable" Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell is 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The youngest child of immigrants from El Salvador graduated Friday from UNC Charlotte, becoming the last of seven daughters to graduate college. Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer