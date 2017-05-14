The puppy chewed on his shoe, so he hung her by the neck and punched her in the face.

A Bradenton man was sentenced to nine months in jail after taking a plea deal on an animal abuse charge for holding up a puppy by its neck using a lanyard and repeatedly punched it, fracturing the puppy’s eye-socket, because he was upset the puppy had chewed on his shoe.
Carleau Mesidor, 39, was convicted Friday morning after he pleaded no contest to one felony count of animal abuse after accepting a plea deal in court. Circuit Judge Brian Iten sentenced him to nine months jail as part of the agreement.
The puppy — Zoey — was 3 months old at the time of the abuse. Zoey has since been adopted.
“This was a senseless, brutal attack on a helpless 3-month-old puppy that will forever be etched in the minds of everyone involved,” Assistant State Attorney Lisa Chittaro said following the hearing. “It’s one of the most barbaric cases we have dealt with. Animal cruelty will not be tolerated.”
Mesidor has been in custody at the Manatee County jail since his Oct. 19 arrest. He was given credit for all the time he has served already.
At Chittaro’s request, Iten made a finding that the abuse had been “intentional torment,” which by statute subjected Mesidor to a mandatory fine of $2,500. Mesidor also was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and anger management and serve 24 months of probation. Conditions of his probation include that he have no care, custody, control, possession or intentional contact with dogs.
Mesidor has a criminal history that includes arrests for violation of probation for a possession of cannabis conviction and possession of a controlled substance and possession.
