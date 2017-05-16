A Chicago clothing firm is hoping that the RompHim will be the new summer clothing craze -- think jumpsuits typically worn by women. ACED DESIGNS
May 16, 2017 2:24 PM

With plenty of time until Father’s Day, we introduce to you ... the man romper

By Lisa Gutierrez

A romper for dudes?

It’s a real thing, thanks to ACED Design in Chicago, which boasts/hopes that the “RompHim” is “pretty damn comfortable, and it may just be the start of a fashion revolution.”

The creators have already taken the RompHim for a spin to the Kentucky Derby, Wrigley Field and the one place on the planet where a man romper wouldn’t draw any eye rolls: Coachella.

 

@neumfoto rocked our latest print for its debut at the #kentuckyderby. The crowd loved it; we're pretty stoked about it too.

A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on

 

We'll miss the @heineken beer tents at #stagecoach, but not mad about the increased beer mobility.

A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on

The company’s Kickstarter describes how the RompHim came about after some serious thought given to the state of men’s fashion over beers. (We suspect many, many beers.)

“Everything was either too corporate, too fratty, too ‘runway’, or too basic,” the site says. “Something was missing.”

They hope a man-sized onesie is the answer.

The company posted a video spoofing Apple’s famous 1984 Super Bowl commercial — old menswear be gone!

The company on Monday launched a Kickstarter campaign with a stated goal of raising $10,000 in the next month to bring the RompHim to life.

By Tuesday it had raised more than $70,000.

So someone out there thinks this is a good idea.

That someone is not Christine Flammia, writing for Esquire.

“Let’s be clear here: We happily invite all people to wear whatever it is that makes them feel like themselves, gender labels be damned,” she writes. “But as a woman who is decidedly anti-romper of any sort, I’m not sure this is a train I’d recommend anybody hopping aboard. Do you have any idea how hard it is to pee in those things? (OK, fine. This one has a zipper fly. But this is still very dangerous territory.)”

And Twitter?

The trolling is strong today. Twitter is ... not ... having ... it.

But here’s one tweet we’ll be keeping a particular eye on.

