With plenty of time until Father’s Day, we introduce to you ... the man romper

A romper for dudes?
It’s a real thing, thanks to ACED Design in Chicago, which boasts/hopes that the “RompHim” is “pretty damn comfortable, and it may just be the start of a fashion revolution.”
The creators have already taken the RompHim for a spin to the Kentucky Derby, Wrigley Field and the one place on the planet where a man romper wouldn’t draw any eye rolls: Coachella.
The company’s Kickstarter describes how the RompHim came about after some serious thought given to the state of men’s fashion over beers. (We suspect many, many beers.)
“Everything was either too corporate, too fratty, too ‘runway’, or too basic,” the site says. “Something was missing.”
They hope a man-sized onesie is the answer.
The company posted a video spoofing Apple’s famous 1984 Super Bowl commercial — old menswear be gone!
The company on Monday launched a Kickstarter campaign with a stated goal of raising $10,000 in the next month to bring the RompHim to life.
By Tuesday it had raised more than $70,000.
So someone out there thinks this is a good idea.
That someone is not Christine Flammia, writing for Esquire.
“Let’s be clear here: We happily invite all people to wear whatever it is that makes them feel like themselves, gender labels be damned,” she writes. “But as a woman who is decidedly anti-romper of any sort, I’m not sure this is a train I’d recommend anybody hopping aboard. Do you have any idea how hard it is to pee in those things? (OK, fine. This one has a zipper fly. But this is still very dangerous territory.)”
And Twitter?
The trolling is strong today. Twitter is ... not ... having ... it.
I Photoshopped Trump in a Men's Romper because the world is a cold dead place. pic.twitter.com/B6Psgb8vPw— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) May 16, 2017
when you go to pick up your girl and y'all wearing the same romper pic.twitter.com/QzCxOiqJbv— dre (@smittySZN) May 16, 2017
When he needs help unsnapping his romper pic.twitter.com/bl9gbiAIWo— gigi (@wheres_gina) May 16, 2017
"GO GET HER BRUH ! SHE FEELING THAT FLORAL LOOK ON YA ROMPER, LOOKING MAD POETIC DAWG. YOU A FLOWER CHILD, BEAUTIFUL CHILD YOU IN THE ZONE!" pic.twitter.com/3lHIzMb7tg— jerin. (@jaystuntin_) May 16, 2017
"Aye bro you seen my jean romper??" pic.twitter.com/aEKavwyZN4— Eric (@SLIKKRIC) May 16, 2017
But here’s one tweet we’ll be keeping a particular eye on.
If the #Royals win the central, I'll wear a man romper to Westport.— Tual MaHomies (@Notre_Josh) May 16, 2017
Save this tweet...Retweet it. Do whatever.
