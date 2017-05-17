Try not to cry: A truck spilled 160 gallons of milk in the middle of a road

Got milk? One road in New Jersey has plenty, thank you very much.
On Wednesday morning, a street in Bergenfield, New Jersey was flooded with 160 gallons of milk after several dozen crates toppled out of a trailer, according to NBC 4.
The spill reportedly occurred around 8 a.m. at a busy intersection in the town when the side door to the refrigerated trailer burst open. The driver later told police he never uses the side door and is unsure why it opened, according to NJ.com.
Local authorities shut down the road for two hours to clean the road and alerted the state’s Department of Environmental Protection. To soak up the spilled liquid, workers used cat litter, per NorthJersey.com, and a street sweeper later drove past to clean the street.
“This is a first,” Bergenfield Police Captain Mustafa Rabboh told NJ.com. “I'm glad it was milk and not gas.”
This is hardly the first time trailers have spilled something odd on the road. Earlier this year, hundreds of thousands of red Skittles appeared overnight on a rural highway in Wisconsin. It was later revealed that the Skittles fell out of a truck and were intended to be eaten by local cows, per CNN.
Other food products that have ended up on roads include butter, dog food, fish, raspberry jam, jello, hamburgers, watermelons, cucumbers and beer.
