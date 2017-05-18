Man caught on video in the path of a violent car crash is saved by good Samaritans

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 2:09 WATCH: JJ Allen, Malik Henry send Beamer to state soccer quarterfinals 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer 1:39 Move from flood zone brings heartache, hope to longtime farm family 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 1:01 Hiking Rattlesnake Mountain East Peak Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A surveillance video captured the dramatic scene as a man on the corner of 35th and Prospect was hit by two cars, one of them a stolen van. The man was pinned by the cars and was rescued by a crowd of good samaritans on Friday, May 12, 2017. ASHOK KUNAR VIA FACEBOOK; Monty Davis, The Kansas City Star

A surveillance video captured the dramatic scene as a man on the corner of 35th and Prospect was hit by two cars, one of them a stolen van. The man was pinned by the cars and was rescued by a crowd of good samaritans on Friday, May 12, 2017. ASHOK KUNAR VIA FACEBOOK; Monty Davis, The Kansas City Star