Nathan says he went with family members to a Fort Worth TopGolf driving range and drinking establishment on May 13. His cousin took a big swing and missed the golf ball, falling to the ground beneath the platform. He was not seriously injured. Nathan told Storyful that he and his cousin had, in fact, been drinking. Twitter/EnvyNate via Storyful

May 18, 2017 7:37 AM

He swings, he misses - and then he really messes up

By Azia Branson

FORT WORTH

A Texas man was enjoying a night with family at Topgolf in Fort Worth Saturday when a big swing didn’t go quite as planned.

A video posted to Twitter by Nathan (@EnvyNate) shows the man getting focused on the ball, swinging large and completely missing. He proceeds to celebrate as if he did hit the ball, pointing in the distance as if he just hit a home run. Then, he stepped off the platform and fell into the netting.

The man was on the second-level platform and was caught by a netting Topgolf has in place on the upper decks for rare occurrences such as this.

“This is an extremely rare occurrence at Topgolf,” said Morgan Wallace, senior communications specialist at Topgolf. “We take safety very seriously and a strong safety track record is critical to our success.”

Nathan told Storyful that he and his cousin, the man in the video, had been drinking with family at the driving range. The cousin was not seriously injured in the fall and his family got a good laugh.

Social media users enjoyed the video as well: It has been shared by hundreds on Twitter and Instagram and viewed more than a million times.

Topgolf Fort Worth opened on May 5.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

