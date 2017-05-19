She needs a lung transplant. But first, she will get her college degree.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 0:42 Teens talk about the fidget spinner craze 0:48 'Crazy Stan' will walk 300 miles for animal shelters 0:26 Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 2:09 WATCH: JJ Allen, Malik Henry send Beamer to state soccer quarterfinals 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Blaire Strohn’s bright personality belies the disease she carries with her - cystic fibrosis - that limits her lung capacity to one-fifth of normal. In a decision she made with her pulmonologist, Dr. David Lee, center director of the UCSF, Fresno cystic fibrosis program, she postponed signing up for lung transplant surgery until after she could graduate from Fresno State. John Walker The Fresno Bee