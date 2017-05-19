Syrian refugees will cook for you and tell their stories at a monthly supper club

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:19 ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 1:39 Move from flood zone brings heartache, hope to longtime farm family 0:42 Teens talk about the fidget spinner craze 0:48 'Crazy Stan' will walk 300 miles for animal shelters 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 1:33 Prayers and memories say goodbye to Bellarmine's historic grass field 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.

