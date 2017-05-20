Babysitter charged after kids, 9 and 6, go on joyride and crash into a tree

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 City brings some of the comforts of home to Tacoma homeless Pause 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 1:39 Move from flood zone brings heartache, hope to longtime farm family 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 2:25 WATCH: Luke Gregg's double-OT game-winner sends Todd Beamer to 4A Final Four 1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 0:48 'Crazy Stan' will walk 300 miles for animal shelters Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Mary Frances Harmon, 30, was arrested after two children she was babysitting, ages 6 and 9, took a car, went for a joyride and crashed, Clover police said. Harmon, who is in jail on two counts of child neglect and two felony drug charges, collapsed in tears Friday morning during a York County bond hearing. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

