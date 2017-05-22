They're the first enlisted women in the Army Infantry – making 'f---ing history'

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:08 Puyallup High students protest 'sexist' dress code 1:16 City brings some of the comforts of home to Tacoma homeless 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 2:50 Puyallup's Michael Spellacy earns TNT All-Area baseball player of the year 1:12 Sunday morning fire destroys Subway, other businesses 1:19 ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner 0:48 'Crazy Stan' will walk 300 miles for animal shelters 1:58 Top catchers for Federal Way, Kentwood, Sumner love life behind the plate Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The third and final phase of U.S. Army gender integration reached a significant milestone Friday when 18 women graduated from One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, becoming infantrymen. Here's a quick look at some of their training. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

The third and final phase of U.S. Army gender integration reached a significant milestone Friday when 18 women graduated from One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, becoming infantrymen. Here's a quick look at some of their training. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer