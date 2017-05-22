Someone released a boa constrictor in a national park. It was wrong on so many levels

A visitor who thought boa constrictors were a native snake species in South Carolina released one in a Midlands park, according to officials.
Congaree National Park posted on its Facebook page that park rangers received reports of a visitor releasing the non-venomous snake in the park Sunday night. The snake was reportedly released along the boardwalk near stop No. 3.
The visitor was under the impression boa constrictors were already in the park and established.
Congaree National Park said it is never appropriate or legal to release a non-native or even a native species in the park.
“Even native species that have been rehabilitated may have picked up diseases while in recovery that can decimate populations within a range, as well as doing great harm to other animals populations as well,” the park posted on its Facebook page.
Anyone walking on park trails who sees a boa constrictor should report it to the park staff immediately.
Boa constrictors are native to Central and South America, according to National Geographic. They can grow up to 13 feet long, weigh more than 100 pounds and live up to 30 years. They can also give birth to up to 60 live babies.
The report of the snake comes at a time when the park is expecting an increase in visitors stopping by to catch a glimpse of the synchronized fireflies.
