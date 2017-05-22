Trump’s rural voters fighting to keep their land from a growing web of pipelines

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 0:30 Black bear loses battle with Lakewood police 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 1:08 Puyallup High students protest 'sexist' dress code 1:16 City brings some of the comforts of home to Tacoma homeless 2:50 Puyallup's Michael Spellacy earns TNT All-Area baseball player of the year 1:19 ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall 1:12 Sunday morning fire destroys Subway, other businesses 1:01 Hiking Rattlesnake Mountain East Peak 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The Gerhart family lives on 27 acres in the rural town of Huntingdon in central Pennsylvania. When they were told Sunoco Logistics was constructing a pipeline on their land and they had no choice in the matter, they responded with a tree sit as three acres of 80-year-old forest was razed in March of 2016. This spring, as Sunoco continues construction on the Mariner East 2 pipeline, the oil company will be met with a banner hanging high above the cleared trees that reads “You shall not pass.” Brittany Peterson McClatchy

