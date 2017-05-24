Police release surveillance video of teacher kissing a fourth-grade student in class

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:29 She helped her paralyzed son get his MBA, and earned a surprise on graduation day 2:13 Charles Wright's Nick Iregui is The News Tribune's All-Area soccer player of the year 1:16 City brings some of the comforts of home to Tacoma homeless 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 0:39 A 109th birthday song for Gertrude 'Ella' Ellison 1:37 Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The video evidence against Brian Kornbluth, a teacher accused of kissing students in his classroom has been released by Boca Raton police. In the video, the 28-year-old fourth-grade teacher at Somerset Academy charter school is seen kissing a 10-year-old male student on the lips. Police arrested Kornbluth in February of 2017 and last week he pleaded guilty to a charge of battery in the case.

