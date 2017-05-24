The Pope joked about Slovenian nut bread with Melania Trump. Here’s how to make it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 0:41 Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty 1:16 City brings some of the comforts of home to Tacoma homeless 1:19 ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 2:13 Charles Wright's Nick Iregui is The News Tribune's All-Area soccer player of the year 1:34 Students at Rogers High celebrate college commitment 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner 0:39 A 109th birthday song for Gertrude 'Ella' Ellison 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Pope Francis joked with First Lady Melania Trump upon their meeting at the Vatican on May 24. He pointed to the President and asked her, "What are you feeding him, potica?" Potica is a traditional Slovenian dessert, a favorite of Pope Francis. Vatican TV

