How would you use an abandoned Walmart or Kmart? Here are some surprising ideas

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:32 U.S. House candidate accused of 'body-slamming' reporter in Montana 1:23 Union's Merriweather sisters, Tahoma's Wilson sisters explain best and worst of twin life 0:41 Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty 1:19 ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall 2:00 Emergency sanctuary will provide safe transition for foster kids 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 1:34 Students at Rogers High celebrate college commitment 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Developers in Charlotte are transforming several former big-box stores into new uses, such as this call center in a former Super Kmart. elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

Developers in Charlotte are transforming several former big-box stores into new uses, such as this call center in a former Super Kmart. elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com