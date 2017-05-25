How do they help sick babies get well? With lots and lots of cuddling

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 0:37 Rescued pit bull entertains adorable young fan at mall 1:23 Helicopter rescuers pluck man from 1,200-foot depth in Crater Lake National Park 1:19 ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall 6:19 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Seahawks winning NFC West, Richard Sherman's outburst 3:15 Pro Football Hall of Fame brings its best to history museum 0:22 Cement mixing truck overturns in Lakewood 1:23 Union's Merriweather sisters, Tahoma's Wilson sisters explain best and worst of twin life 9:51 One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour 0:41 Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A special team of volunteers called cuddlers work in the Valley Children’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit with a simple goal: to provide needed human touch and comfort to tiny patients. John Walker The Fresno Bee

A special team of volunteers called cuddlers work in the Valley Children’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit with a simple goal: to provide needed human touch and comfort to tiny patients. John Walker The Fresno Bee