Teen tears up as his special ed teacher surprises him with a graduation cap and gown

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 0:36 Cop dances with students at Tacoma high school 3:39 What is autism? 4:03 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale 2:46 Tips on how to land your next job 0:41 Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 1:45 Watch: Curtis' Lexi Ellis, Saudia Heard go 1-2 in 4A state triple jump final 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner 9:51 One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she surprised him with his cap and gown so he could attend the graduation ceremony. Howard was brought to tears by his teacher’s kind gesture. He thanks Wimbish and tells her he loves her. Facebook/Kimberly Wimbish via Storyful

Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she surprised him with his cap and gown so he could attend the graduation ceremony. Howard was brought to tears by his teacher’s kind gesture. He thanks Wimbish and tells her he loves her. Facebook/Kimberly Wimbish via Storyful