President Barack Obama laughs with Frank Deford as he awards him the 2012 National Humanities Medal for transforming how we think about sports, during a ceremony in the East Room of White House, Wednesday, July 10, 2013, in Washington.
President Barack Obama laughs with Frank Deford as he awards him the 2012 National Humanities Medal for transforming how we think about sports, during a ceremony in the East Room of White House, Wednesday, July 10, 2013, in Washington. Carolyn Kaster AP
President Barack Obama laughs with Frank Deford as he awards him the 2012 National Humanities Medal for transforming how we think about sports, during a ceremony in the East Room of White House, Wednesday, July 10, 2013, in Washington. Carolyn Kaster AP

National

May 29, 2017 11:16 AM

Award-winning sports writer Frank Deford dies at 78

By The Associated Press

Award-winning sports writer and commentator Frank Deford has died. He was 78.

His family says he died Sunday in Key West, Florida.

Deford was a six-time Sports Writer of the Year and a member of the National Association of Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame. He wrote with a lyrical elegance and was best known for his work at Sports Illustrated and on National Public Radio. He retired this month from NPR’s “Morning Edition” after 37 years as a contributor.

He was the first sports writer awarded the National Humanities Medal. In 2013, President Barack Obama honored him for “transforming how we think about sports.” Deford called the award the one he is most proud of.

Deford was a prolific book author and contributed commentaries to HBO’s “Real Sports” program. His 1981 book “Everybody’s All-American” was later made into a movie starring Dennis Quaid and Jessica Lange.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
Don't let a text wreck your life 1:01

Don't let a text wreck your life
Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:17

Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

View More Video

Nation & World Videos