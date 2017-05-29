Award-winning sports writer Frank Deford dies at 78

Award-winning sports writer and commentator Frank Deford has died. He was 78.
His family says he died Sunday in Key West, Florida.
Deford was a six-time Sports Writer of the Year and a member of the National Association of Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame. He wrote with a lyrical elegance and was best known for his work at Sports Illustrated and on National Public Radio. He retired this month from NPR’s “Morning Edition” after 37 years as a contributor.
Frank Deford, longtime sports writer and NPR @MorningEdition commentator, has died. His wife, Carol, says he died at home Sunday. He was 78.— NPR (@NPR) May 29, 2017
Marking the retirement, @TomGoldmanNPR wrote of Deford's love for his adopted home of Key West, Fla., where he died. https://t.co/FniFfgcWND— NPR (@NPR) May 29, 2017
BREAKING: Longtime Sports Illustrated writer Frank Deford dies at 78 https://t.co/DUP8YJbZlM pic.twitter.com/95aqkdlJDc— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 29, 2017
He was the first sports writer awarded the National Humanities Medal. In 2013, President Barack Obama honored him for “transforming how we think about sports.” Deford called the award the one he is most proud of.
Deford was a prolific book author and contributed commentaries to HBO’s “Real Sports” program. His 1981 book “Everybody’s All-American” was later made into a movie starring Dennis Quaid and Jessica Lange.
