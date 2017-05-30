Some 'very bad actors' are being deported. So are some with no convictions.

More Videos 2:13 Respectfully scattering the ashes of our unclaimed deceased Pause 3:19 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on status of Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise for preseason finale 2:16 What's inside of a 'rape kit?' 2:30 Thomas S. Potts sentenced for two homicides 0:43 Amazon has a job that fits your life right now 11:49 Kim Wyman on Trump's "ludicrous" voter fraud claims, and the healing power of socks | Capitol Happy Hour 0:47 UW linebacker Keishawn Bierria: "You dont go in there expecting anything but the best" 1:15 Sumner's Ben Wilson breaks down the linebacker position 3:53 Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream 0:33 Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Somephone Siacksorn, one of more than 120 people jailed in Sacramento by ICE may be deported Trial is scheduled to begin for Siacksorn, suspected of leading sheriff's deputies on a chase last year in which a deputy was injured. He is also facing deportation. Trial is scheduled to begin for Siacksorn, suspected of leading sheriff's deputies on a chase last year in which a deputy was injured. He is also facing deportation. Randy Pench and Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee

