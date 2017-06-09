A glass of water led to an unlikely friendship — and saved two very different people

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 0:44 Cop pulls over driver with tree embedded in grille of car 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 1:20 VIDEO: The United States of Powerball 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands 1:52 VIDEO: What it takes to be a White House Christmas tree Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

On a particularly hot Texas afternoon some five years ago, 12-year-old Dominic McCullough found himself sitting on the curb outside of then 77-year-old Joan Brodnax's home. Dominic had wandered into the neighborhood, just a stone's throw from his family's town home on Las Vegas Trail, following a violent tantrum from an older sibling, a common occurrence in the McCullough home. What happened next, he says, changed the course his life forever. (video by Jared L. Christopher)

