Michael Ladnier and Raymond Lias
National

June 11, 2017 8:54 AM

Police officers arrested after getting into a fight at a liquor store, sheriff says

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Two police officers were arrested Friday night in Jackson County, Mississippi, on charges of DUI and disorderly conduct, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

Arrested were Raymond Lias of the Moss Point Police Department and Michael Ladnier of the Pascagoula Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot of Beachview Package Store at 3709 Beachview Drive in Gulf Park Estates, Ezell said. He said there appeared to be an earlier altercation between the two officers, which led to the fight at the package store.

Both officers were off duty at the time of the incident and driving their own vehicles. They were taken to the Jackson County jail on the misdemeanor charges. Lias and Ladnier have posted bail and have been released.

Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said Lias would be placed on administrative leave with pay and the incident would be “thoroughly investigated” by internal affairs. Pascagoula police officials could not yet be reached for comment.

The incident comes less than a year after former Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung was pulled over by Pascagoula police July 29, after officers clocked him going 109 mph in a city vehicle. McClung told officers he’d had “at least three vodkas” but Pascaoula police took him home and did not create a report about the stop. A video of the incident was later obtained by the Sun Herald.

McClung resigned from Moss Point police in September when the Moss Point Board of Aldermen gave him the option of resigning or being fired.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

