'The screams were getting louder' He helped save two in the Pulse nightclub shooting

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 0:44 Cop pulls over driver with tree embedded in grille of car 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 1:20 VIDEO: The United States of Powerball 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands 1:52 VIDEO: What it takes to be a White House Christmas tree Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Christopher Hansen is one of the most recognized survivors of the Pulse massacre. In the days following the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, major networks aired clips of Hansen carrying a victim away from Pulse. A year later Hansen continues to be a public face and advocate for the LGBTQ community, but Hansen, who lives by himself, admits he has not completely come to terms with what happened that night. Video by Jessica Koscielniak/McClatchy

Christopher Hansen is one of the most recognized survivors of the Pulse massacre. In the days following the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, major networks aired clips of Hansen carrying a victim away from Pulse. A year later Hansen continues to be a public face and advocate for the LGBTQ community, but Hansen, who lives by himself, admits he has not completely come to terms with what happened that night. Video by Jessica Koscielniak/McClatchy