In the middle of the street, two drivers went at each other. One had a bat.

A man was so angry that another driver wouldn't let him change lanes, he used a bat to smash the other driver's window and then went after him with a bat in the middle of a Hialeah, Florida street, according to police.
Video of the Friday attack, which police are calling a road rage incident, was posted to Facebook and went viral over the weekend.
The man with the bat, Hector Herrera, 24, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a weapon.
According to Herrera’s police report, an officer was in the middle of a traffic stop at West 12th Lane and 49th Street when he saw “a road rage incident occur nearby.”
The officer let the vehicle he had stopped go and tried “to [defuse] the ongoing fight,” the officer wrote.
The video, which appears to have been taken from inside a car, began with the apparent victim crashing into Herrera’s sedan with his work truck.
Police said Jairo Linarte, 50, was trying to get away after Herrera smashed his passenger side window.
Herrera can then be seen running toward Linarte with a bat. The two men tussled and backed into another car, which tried to get away.
“They continued to engage in a physical fight until I arrived and broke it up,” the officer wrote.
Herrera told WSVN News the video doesn’t tell the whole story and that he shouldn’t be the only one to face charges.
“They throw all the charge on me,” he told the station.
Reached by phone Sunday evening, Herrera said his lawyer advised him not to speak with the media.
Linarte could not be reached by phone Sunday evening.
Miami Herald news partner CBS4 contributed to this report.
