A woman in Waco, Texas, wanted her McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets so badly that she complained to local police.
A woman in Waco, Texas, wanted her McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets so badly that she complained to local police. Mark Duncan AP
A woman in Waco, Texas, wanted her McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets so badly that she complained to local police. Mark Duncan AP

National

McDonald’s wasn’t making her nuggets fast enough — so she dialed 911

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

June 13, 2017 9:09 AM

A woman in a Waco, Texas, McDonald’s drive-through dialed 911 to complain that her chicken nuggets weren’t being prepared fast enough.

“Yes it happens!! We actually had the chicken nugget call last night! Officers called to a restaurant drive-thru because a customer was mad her nuggets didn’t get cooked quick enough and why she couldn’t get them for free,” Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton wrote on the department’s official Facebook page.

According to KWTX, the incident started when McDonald’s managers reported a woman to police who wouldn’t leave the drive through, holding up cars customers behind her. As officers were answering the call, the woman called 911 herself.

“We definitely have better things to do than respond to a call about chicken nuggets not being served quickly enough,” Swanton told KWTX.

The restaurant gave her a full refund, according to KWTX. But the woman never got her nuggets, Swanton said.

More Videos

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

Pause
Aftermath of house fire on 68th Street East in Tacoma 0:14

Aftermath of house fire on 68th Street East in Tacoma

AP, other media sue for info from Washington state lawmakers 1:12

AP, other media sue for info from Washington state lawmakers

Russell Wilson on what owner Paul Allen means to Seahawks players 1:24

Russell Wilson on what owner Paul Allen means to Seahawks players

Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments 1:38

Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments

Truck explosion victim taken to Harborview with severe burns 0:58

Truck explosion victim taken to Harborview with severe burns

1 dead after shooting at Tacoma police, spokeswoman says 1:09

1 dead after shooting at Tacoma police, spokeswoman says

Tom Cable on his Seahawks offensive line in opener — Not good enough 3:09

Tom Cable on his Seahawks offensive line in opener — Not good enough

Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement 0:58

Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement

Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 10:15

Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour

  • Mom’s cellphone captures brawl inside an Iowa McDonald’s

    A mom treating her kids to ice cream witnessed a brawl inside a Des Moines McDonald’s Saturday night as they waited in the drive thru lane.

Mom’s cellphone captures brawl inside an Iowa McDonald’s

A mom treating her kids to ice cream witnessed a brawl inside a Des Moines McDonald’s Saturday night as they waited in the drive thru lane.

AMANDA GARLAND GRAVELY Facebook

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video