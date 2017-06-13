Jack Viglianco rescued a 4-year-old on his first day as a lifeguard in Lakewood, Ohio.
Jack Viglianco rescued a 4-year-old on his first day as a lifeguard in Lakewood, Ohio. Screen grab from video
Jack Viglianco rescued a 4-year-old on his first day as a lifeguard in Lakewood, Ohio. Screen grab from video

National

June 13, 2017 9:27 AM

He’d been a lifeguard for 20 minutes when he heard a 4-year-old crying for help

The Associated Press

LAKEWOOD, Ohio

An Ohio teenager has rescued a 4-year-old boy on his first day on the job as a lifesaver.

Jack Viglianco says he was 20 minutes into his shift at a Lakewood swimming pool Thursday when he heard the boy calling for help. The 15-year-old jumped into the water and helped the child to safety.

Viglianco says his heart was racing during the rescue. He says being a lifeguard is a dream come true.

“I expected that I would eventually have to save someone,” he told WEWS-TV in Cleveland. “Not on my first day.”

The Lakewood Aquatics manager says there were 42 rescues last summer at the pools at Lakewood and Madison parks. All the victims were saved.

Read More

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
Don't let a text wreck your life 1:01

Don't let a text wreck your life
Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:17

Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

View More Video

Nation & World Videos