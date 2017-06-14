A peacock is shot out of a tree as hatred of the exotic birds escalates in this town

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 0:44 Cop pulls over driver with tree embedded in grille of car 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 1:20 VIDEO: The United States of Powerball 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands 1:52 VIDEO: What it takes to be a White House Christmas tree Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Miami's peacock population is growing, and many neighbors are annoyed by the loud squawking noise, the poop, the destruction of their plants and the scratching of their cars. Others love the beautiful birds causing feuds between pro-peacock and anti-peacock residents in the Coconut Grove area. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

