The terrifying day a longtime bear hunter became the prey

More Videos 0:31 Small plane cartwheels after hitting tree Pause 1:00 Erratic driver plows through apartment sign, lands on roof, witnesses say 1:42 Woman killed at Northeast Tacoma viewpoint remembered by loved ones 1:12 AP, other media sue for info from Washington state lawmakers 1:42 Peninsula beats Gig Harbor in Fish Bowl, 31-21 1:02 Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 1:58 Pete Carroll: Looks like Richard Sherman (questionable) will play Sunday vs 49ers 1:38 Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How a longtime Idaho bear hunter became the prey Boise County hunter Marvin Jennings suffered severe wounds from a black bear that attacked him after being shot by Jennings’ uncle on May 28. "I did everything that you're supposed to do," says Jennings. "It didn't work on this one." Boise County hunter Marvin Jennings suffered severe wounds from a black bear that attacked him after being shot by Jennings’ uncle on May 28. "I did everything that you're supposed to do," says Jennings. "It didn't work on this one." Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Boise County hunter Marvin Jennings suffered severe wounds from a black bear that attacked him after being shot by Jennings’ uncle on May 28. "I did everything that you're supposed to do," says Jennings. "It didn't work on this one." Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com